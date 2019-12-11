Hands off Carlow's Saoirse Ronan! RTÉ's Bryan Dobson spots 'British' clanger in UK newspaper
This is shocking!
CREDIT: Bryan Dobson
Hands off Carlow's Saoirse Ronan!
RTÉ's Morning Ireland presenter Bryan Dobson has spotted a "British" clanger in a UK newspaper after Ronan was shortlisted for a Golden Globe award in 2020.
The Carlow–raised film star has been backed to bag her second Golden Globe award in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama category for her role in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women.
But the Brits are trying to claim her...
Check out Bryan's tweet below:
From today’s Daily Telegraph. Don’t think Carlow by any stretch could be described as part of Britain. That said, great to see Saoirse in such good company and good luck at the Globes. pic.twitter.com/Ugf9U9jCuU— Bryan Dobson (@BryanMIreland) December 10, 2019
