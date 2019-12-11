Coillte applies for permission to use 80m high meteorological mast in Carlow

Coillte has applied for planning permission for the continued use of an 80m high meteorological mast in Carlow.

The body is seeking permission for the continued use of an existing lattice type meteorological mast, 80m in height and associated instruments to measure local climatic conditions.

Permission is sought for a period of five years at the site in Kilbrannish North, Carlow.

A decision is due by the local authority on February 7.

The mast was erected on site as exempted development pursuant to Class 20 (A), Part 1, Schedule 2 of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001 (as amended) on October 16, 2018.