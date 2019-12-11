Revealed: Over 140 people under the age of 26 on jobseekers' allowance across Carlow

There are over 140 people under the age of 26 on jobseekers' allowance in Carlow, new figures have revealed.

Independent TD, Thomas Broughan, asked the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection about the number of young persons under 26 years of age who are in receipt of jobseekers' allowance, jobseekers' benefit and signing for credits for 12 months or more by county.

Minister Regina Doherty provided figures up to November of this year.

They showed that in Carlow there were 146 such young people in receipt of the jobseekers' allowance.

Zero were in receipt of jobseekers' benefit and no one in Carlow was on credits only.