Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid's Tale, in Carlow next summer for festival

Margaret Atwood, author of The Handmaid's Tale on which the acclaimed TV series was based, is coming to Carlow next summer.

The influential novelist is one of the headline speakers at next year's Festival of Writing and Ideas at Borris House from June 12 to 14.

Atwood is a Booker Prize-winner and the author of more than fifty books of fiction, poetry and critical essays.

Former president, Mary Robinson, is also among the guests announced for the event.

