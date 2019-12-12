Planning application to be lodged for remedial works at collapsed wall in Bagenalstown

Waterways Ireland will be submitting a planning application for remedial works at the collapsed wall along the river in Bagenalstown.

Calls had been made for the wall by the river in Bagenalstown to be fixed over Tidy Town concerns.

Cllr Andy Gladney raised the issue at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he said the wall towards Dunleckney by the river needed to be fixed.

"Waterways Ireland are responsible for it. Could we get on to them and come to some agreement? It was mentioned in Tidy Towns," he added.

Carlow Live can now reveal that the District Engineer has met with Waterways Ireland to discuss the issue of the wall and they will be submitting a planning application for remedial works.