'Risk of snow' continues to show on weather charts for weekend, says Carlow forecaster
However, the details remain uncertain
Stay safe this weekend!
"Risk of snow" continues to be shown on weather charts for the weekend, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, one model continues to show a risk of many areas seeing some light snow on Saturday but not all models are in agreement.
Alan added: "Certainly though a risk of some waking to snow on Sunday morning, high ground in the West highest at risk."
