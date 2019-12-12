PICTURE: Carlow College, St Patrick's award the St Columbanus Medal to Pope Francis

Carlow College, St Patrick's award the St Columbanus Medal annually to any person or group that makes an outstanding contribution to the betterment of society.

The St Columbanus Medal 2019 was awarded to His Holiness, Pope Francis, in recognition of his love for the poor and the marginalised, particularly for his highlighting the plight of migrants in his writings, his vocal support and his practical assistance.

In a statement, Carlow College said: "We are honoured that Pope Francis has accepted the award and nominated Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Papal Nuncio, to accept the St Columbanus Medal on his behalf at an event in the College on Friday December 6."

Speaking at the event Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, President of Carlow College, St Patrick's thanked the Archbishop for his role in enabling this event.

He added: "We are proud to host this occasion. This Awarding Ceremony creates a special bond between Carlow College, St Patrick's and His Holiness Pope Francis and it is an occasion that will live long in our memories, your role in making this happen is acknowledged and appreciated."

The medal honours St Columbanus who was born in the shadow of Mount Leinster and who contributed to the ecclesiastical and cultural life of 6th-7th Century Ireland and Europe.

The inaugural award of the Columbanus Medal was made in 2018 to Dr Martin Mansergh in recognition of his contribution to the peace process in Ireland, in particular his contribution to the achievement of the Good Friday Agreement (1998).