CONFIRMED: Lights and equipment ordered for new pedestrian crossing in Fenagh

Good news

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Lights and equipment are on order for the new pedestrian crossing in Fenagh, Carlow Live can reveal.

Read also: 'I'm loathe now to be putting traffic lights all over the county,' says Bagenalstown engineer 

Cllr Arthur McDonald had previously asked about a pedestrian crossing due to be installed in Fenagh and if it would be flashing beacons or traffic lights. 

Bagenalstown area engineer, Jerry Crowley, has said he is "loathe now to be putting traffic lights all over the county". 

However, the standard pedestrian crossing works are still "ongoing". 