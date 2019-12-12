CONFIRMED: Lights and equipment ordered for new pedestrian crossing in Fenagh

Lights and equipment are on order for the new pedestrian crossing in Fenagh, Carlow Live can reveal.

Cllr Arthur McDonald had previously asked about a pedestrian crossing due to be installed in Fenagh and if it would be flashing beacons or traffic lights.

Bagenalstown area engineer, Jerry Crowley, has said he is "loathe now to be putting traffic lights all over the county".

However, the standard pedestrian crossing works are still "ongoing".