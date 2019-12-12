UPDATED: Major announcement of €750,000 of capital grant funding for IT Carlow

A major announcement of €750,000 of capital grant funding for IT Carlow has been confirmed by the Government.

Fine Gael Carlow TD, Pat Deering has welcomed the news and said that "IT Carlow is important to this Government’s commitment to develop Carlow’s growth for the benefit of the whole of the region".

The funding which is being provided by the Higher Education Authority and has been announced by the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh and the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

The investment is being made under Project Ireland 2040 for the current academic year and the money will be used on small-scale and necessary infrastructure works and improvements.

Deputy Deering said: "This is priority investment by the Government under Project Ireland 2040 because it helps the institutions, like IT Carlow to carry out minor works, make small but important improvements on campuses and get better equipment.

"The Government is committed to supporting quality and excellence in established and emerging technological universities.

"The capital grant announced today will complement the €90 million Technological University Transformation Fund announced in Budget 2020 and gives important flexibility to the institutions in addressing their most urgent capital priorities."

He added: "Previous rounds of this scheme have had a significant positive impact on campus development.

"For example, colleges have been supported to upgrade their laboratories, to replace obsolete ICT equipment, to install energy efficient lighting, and to repurpose existing spaces in line with the needs of students and staff."

The €10 million funding will be provided to the institutions through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The capital grant investment is seen as significant for IT Carlow and allows the college to undertake minor works as well as improvements and upgrade equipment.