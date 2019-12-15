Man in his 50s with Carlow address fell asleep at wheel leading to accident on the M9

A 53-year-old man who fell asleep at the wheel of a car leading to a traffic accident on the M9 was fined €1,000 at Athy District Court on December 10.

Jalal Uddin, of 138 The Laurels, Carlow, a native of Bangladesh, was charged with dangerous driving at Newrath on the M9 near Athy on July 31, 2018.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said Mr Uddin fell asleep in his car and went on to the grass margin where he collided with a Garda speed ramp at 12.30pm.

There were no Gardaí on the ramp at the time.

Sgt Jacob said that Mr Uddin, who was assisted by his daughter as a translator in court, reported the matter to the Gardaí himself.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that juries can now consider fatigue as an element in cases.

The judge said it was "a blessing in disguise" as nobody was injured as a result of the crash.

Mr Uddin had no previous convictions and the judge reduced the charge to careless driving. John S. O’Sullivan, solicitor for Mr Uddin, said his client had just arrived back from a flight from London that day and was "overtired".