FIRST LOOK: On sale this Friday! New Carlow jersey launched and it looks MEGA!
Savage!
CREDIT: Carlow GAA
On sale this Friday!
The new Carlow GAA jersey has been launched for the 2020 season and it looks MEGA!
What do you think of it?
A pleasure to work with @Carlow_GAA again this year. #CarlowRising https://t.co/XDgoJ1oq42— IT Carlow (@itcarlow) December 13, 2019
ALL NEW @Carlow_GAA JERSEY HAS ARRIVED— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) December 13, 2019
PRE-ORDER ONLINE TODAY !!▶️https://t.co/kaQEJfWTnq!!!!!!!!!!
In all shops from 20th Dec. !!@itcarlow @MountWolseley @ONeills1918 #CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/Esm1JmJZKt
Delighted to partner again with @MountWolseley at the launch of our new jersey— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) December 16, 2019
In shops this Friday !!@itcarlow @ONeills1918 #CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/flK4Cr167g
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on