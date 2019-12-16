'Take care,' Carlow weatherman issues warning as road temperatures plummet

"Take care," said Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, as he issued a warning after road temperatures plummeted around the county.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the "air temperatures are not as low as had been forecast but surface temperatures are still below 0C in many areas".

Alan added: "Road temperatures chart shows many below 0C so take care. A nice bright day ahead in many areas with just some showers in Western areas."