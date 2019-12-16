Calls for Council to examine the possibility of providing an access road in Tullow estate
The motion will come before the Tullow Municipal District on Thursday
Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to examine the possibility of providing an access road in a Tullow estate.
Cllr Will Paton has tabled a motion which is calling on the local authority to "examine the possibility of providing an access road (adjacent to the stream) to the lower block of Hillbrook Estate, Tullow from the existing estate road network".
The motion will come before Tullow Municipal District on Thursday.
