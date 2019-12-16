Calls for Council to examine the possibility of providing an access road in Tullow estate

The motion will come before the Tullow Municipal District on Thursday

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to examine the possibility of providing an access road in a Tullow estate.

Read also: 'You're heading down into a dip and you can see nothing,' councillor's close call on road

Cllr Will Paton has tabled a motion which is calling on the local authority to "examine the possibility of providing an access road (adjacent to the stream) to the lower block of Hillbrook Estate, Tullow from the existing estate road network".

The motion will come before Tullow Municipal District on Thursday.  