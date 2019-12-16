Carlow mother hits out at second parole hearing for man who murdered her daughter

A Carlow mother has hit out after they were contacted for the second year in a row to be informed that the man who murdered her daughter is getting another parole hearing.

Paidi Campbell, mother of Ciara who was murdered back in 2007, has said the "contempt we the families and our murdered loved ones are shown is unreal".

Gordon Molloy, of Ballickmoyer, Laois, received a life sentence in July 2009 after he brutally slayed Ciara, 22, at her home in Ardmore Gardens, Carlow in 2007.

In a post on Facebook recently, Ciara's mother, Paidi, said: "Merry Christmas from the IPS and the Parole Board.

"We got a phone call [on December 10] that Gordon Molloy from Ballickmoyler, County Laois, the murderer of our daughter Ciara, is up again for his second parole [hearing] probably in January.

"Which of us gets the 'Merry Christmas'?

"We got the same phone call this time last year! 12 years since the murder, 10 years after conviction and he's already on his second parole attempt! The contempt we the families and our murdered loved ones are shown is unreal!"

Ciara's son Jamie, who was only four years old at the time, witnessed some of the horrific attack on his mother and his grandparents have been raising him since November, 2007.

Paidi previously said Molloy's actions have left her family with horrific memories.