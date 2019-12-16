Voucher for Irish classes the 'ideal present for Christmas', says Glór Cheatharlach

Glór Cheatharlach has announced that the Spring 2020 series of Irish language classes for adults will commence in Carlow at the beginning of February.

The autumn courses at elementary and intermediate levels have just concluded and twenty participants were presented with their certificates.

The spring courses will commence in February and a special reduced price of €200 is on offer to Carlow learners who sign up early.

And organisers have said that a "voucher to cover the course fee would make an ideal Christmas-cum-New Year present for somebody interested in learning the language or brushing up on the Irish they already have".

Elementary level will be on Monday nights commencing February 3 while the intermediate course will be on Tuesdays commencing February 4.

All classes will be held in the Cathedral Parish Centre, College Street from 7-9pm over ten weeks.

The popular courses are organised in association with Gaelchultúr and place particular emphasis on getting the participants speaking the language from the get go thus making leaning Irish easy and enjoyable.

Registration is now open online and full details are on www.gaelchultur.com or by calling 1890 252 900 or 01 4845220.

Further information from Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or email emma@glorcheatharlach.ie