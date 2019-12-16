Revealed: Council to compile a list of 'hedge offenders' in Carlow on school bus routes

Carlow County Council - with the help of local representatives - is to compile a list of "hedge offenders" on school bus routes in the Bagenalstown Municipal District.

The matter came up at the December meeting of the MD after Cllr Tommy Kinsella asked if the local authority could target "hedge offenders".

Cllr Kinsella said that 85% of landowners have been looking after their hedges "but there are a few that haven't".

He raised the issues of wing mirrors being knocked off school buses and said that he and other local representatives have been in contact with bus drivers about getting hedges on school routes cut.

Council officials asked that the members compile a list of where hedgecutting has not taken place and this would "help out" the local authority in enforcement.

Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, as amended by Section of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000, restricts the cutting of hedges during the nesting and breeding season for birds and wildlife, from March 1 to August 31.