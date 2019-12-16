Well-known writer contacted by 'lovely man' looking to visit lonely people in Carlow

He wants to help over Christmas

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File Photo

Can't Cope, Won't Cope writer and well-known author and columnist, Stefanie Preissner, says she has gotten a "message from a lovely man" looking to visit anyone lonely or in need over Christmas in Carlow. 

She sent out a tweet after the man contacted her and she was looking for suggestions.

Check out her tweet below: 