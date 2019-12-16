Well-known writer contacted by 'lovely man' looking to visit lonely people in Carlow
He wants to help over Christmas
File Photo
Can't Cope, Won't Cope writer and well-known author and columnist, Stefanie Preissner, says she has gotten a "message from a lovely man" looking to visit anyone lonely or in need over Christmas in Carlow.
She sent out a tweet after the man contacted her and she was looking for suggestions.
Check out her tweet below:
I got a message from a lovely man who is looking for a charity or organisation in Carlow or around there that works with elderly people as he wants to help over Christmas by visiting anyone lonely or in need. Any ideas ?— Stefanie Preissner (@StefPreissner) December 15, 2019
