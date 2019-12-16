Carlow Gardaí investigating after safes taken during burglary of house in Old Leighlin

Carlow Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Bannagagole, Old Leighlin, Carlow.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 12 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

The culprits forced a window open in order to gain entry to the house.

A sum of cash along with two safes, one containing jewellery, was taken during the incident. 

Contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown with any information. 