Carlow Gardaí investigating after safes taken during burglary of house in Old Leighlin
Gardaí issue appeal
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Carlow Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Bannagagole, Old Leighlin, Carlow.
The incident occurred on Thursday, December 12 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.
The culprits forced a window open in order to gain entry to the house.
A sum of cash along with two safes, one containing jewellery, was taken during the incident.
Contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown with any information.
