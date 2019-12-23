'The problem with bees has to do with sprays,' claims Carlow councillor during debate

"The problem with bees has to do with sprays," claimed Carlow's Cllr Arthur McDonald during a debate in the Council Chamber recently.

Carlow County Council members have passed a motion by Cllr Adrienne Wallace to designate specific areas for the development of wild meadows that can act as a source of pollination for bees.

Cllr Wallace's motion was tabled and passed by a show of hands at the full meeting of the local authority in December.

However, Cllr McDonald said there is a problem with the declining bee population but added: "I don't think it has anything to with with [designated] areas.

"The problem with bees has to do with sprays."