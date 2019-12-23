Questions over drilling licence in area of Carlow the 'richest in Europe' for lithium

Questions have been asked by local representatives over the granting of a prospecting licence in an area of Carlow that one councillor says is the "richest in Europe" for lithium.

The matter came up at the November and December meetings of Bagenalstown Municipal District, when Cllr Willie Quinn asked what the status of the prospecting licence was that had been granted in the Tomduff area several years ago.

Cllr Quinn asked: "Is that [the licence] still live? We don't want anything that will destroy that area."

A prospecting licence is a permit, issued by the State, which allows the holder to prospect for minerals.

In an update to members in December, Council officials said a prospecting licence had been granted and the licensee "came in and drilled their holes".

"It was a licence to explore not a licence to extract," one Council official said.

Cllr Andy Gladney said the company were not up there now and "have not been up there for a long time".

Cllr Willie Quinn said the area is "the richest in Europe for the material used in batteries".