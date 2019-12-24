Revealed: Almost 90 planning enforcement complaints made this year in Carlow
It has been revealed
Carlow County Council offices on the Athy Road
Carlow County Council has received 85 planning enforcement complaints this year, it has been revealed.
According to figures contained in the local authority's most recent monthly report, they served 41 warning letters and 28 enforcement notices between January and November of this year.
A total of 58 of the complaints were closed with 123 inspections carried out. There are ten cases with court proceedings ongoing.
There were also zero prosecutions under enforcement activities.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on