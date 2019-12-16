Carlow Gardaí catch motorist using mobile phone and driver also tests positive for cannabis
Shocking
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver (pictured above) for a mobile phone offence on Monday.
A subsequent roadside test proved positive for cannabis.
The driver was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda Station.
Gardai said: "Results of blood test awaited. Never drive whilst under influence of an intoxicant. With current freezing temperatures, reduce your speed. Expect the unexpected."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on