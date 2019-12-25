'If it's not upgraded, it will have to be closed down,' concern over Carlow playground

"If it's not upgraded, it will have to be closed down," said Cllr Willie Quinn as he expressed his concern over the future of the playground in Borris.

He raised the matter during the December meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

"It's in a state of bad repair. We applied for €10,000 funding for the play area but didn't get it.

"If it's not upgraded it will have to be closed down," he said.

Speaking at the November meeting of Bagenalstown MD, Cllr Quinn said there is a "serious issue in Borris as regards the playground".

"Bolts have been pulled out, the timber is rotten. Are there yearly checks on playgrounds in this county?

"If somebody gets hurt, there is going to be a big claim. We're going to have to look after them as a matter of urgency."