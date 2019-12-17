Extreme caution! Motorists advised that roads around Carlow in treacherous condition

Stay safe!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

WARNING

A very messy Tuesday morning on the roads and footpaths as showers of rain have fallen on surfaces below 0C, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

He added: "So while you may go outside to see your car cleared of frost in some areas, beware the roads and paths are still icy in places!"