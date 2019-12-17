Extreme caution! Motorists advised that roads around Carlow in treacherous condition

A very messy Tuesday morning on the roads and footpaths as showers of rain have fallen on surfaces below 0C, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

He added: "So while you may go outside to see your car cleared of frost in some areas, beware the roads and paths are still icy in places!"

A low of -4.5c at my station and still -1.9c with many roads in South and Southeast well below 0c. Take care out there this morning. pic.twitter.com/4gslrw4Qbu — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 17, 2019