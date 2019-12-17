Extreme caution! Motorists advised that roads around Carlow in treacherous condition
WARNING
A very messy Tuesday morning on the roads and footpaths as showers of rain have fallen on surfaces below 0C, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "So while you may go outside to see your car cleared of frost in some areas, beware the roads and paths are still icy in places!"
A low of -4.5c at my station and still -1.9c with many roads in South and Southeast well below 0c. Take care out there this morning. pic.twitter.com/4gslrw4Qbu— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 17, 2019
Multiple reports of accidents due to icy conditions around Kilkenny. Please take care as roads and paths may look wet but they are covered in black ice. Please retweet. @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/BP0K19uvCr— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 17, 2019
