Local drugs unit seizes €1,000 worth of drugs in operation targeting street dealing
This is huge
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow/Kilkenny drugs unit have seized €1,000 worth of drugs in an operation targeting street dealing in Kilkenny City.
Read also: Carlow Gardaí catch motorist using mobile phone and driver also tests positive for cannabis
The operation led to one person being arrested and approximately €1,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine being seized.
The man will appear before Kilkenny District Court.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on