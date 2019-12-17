Local drugs unit seizes €1,000 worth of drugs in operation targeting street dealing

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow/Kilkenny drugs unit have seized €1,000 worth of drugs in an operation targeting street dealing in Kilkenny City. 

The operation led to one person being arrested and approximately €1,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine being seized.

The man will appear before Kilkenny District Court.