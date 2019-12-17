'Christmas is a busy time for everyone,' Council issue warning over recycling in Carlow
CREDIT: Carlow County Council
"Christmas is a busy time for everyone," Carlow County Council have issued a warning to people over recycling around the festive period.
The local authority are urging people to "take care" when recycling.
See their check list below:
Christmas is a busy time for everyone so please take care when #recycling.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) December 16, 2019
See info below and find a full list of #Carlow Bring Banks at https://t.co/26CynedMUm#mywaste #preventwaste #SDGsIrl #SDGChampions @LAsIreland @Dept_CCAE @CarlowPPN @CarlowLibraries @allaboutcarlow pic.twitter.com/r1d0WJCDcO
