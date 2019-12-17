PROPERTY: Two-bedroom duplex apartment on sale for €150,000 in Carlow Town
Apartment 15, Castle Gate, Carlow Town, Carlow
A two-bedroom duplex apartment is on sale for €150,000 in Carlow Town.
New to the market, the apartment is located in a popular development in Carlow Town centre.
Castle Gate is a multi-unit development located on Kennedy Avenue in Carlow. The complex is located in the town centre and is within walking distance of all local amenities including Town Park, schools and shops.
