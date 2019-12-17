Revealed: Waterways Ireland capital expenditure for Carlow one of the lowest in the country
New figures have revealed
River Barrow in Carlow Town
Waterways Ireland capital expenditure for Carlow is one of the lowest across the country, Carlow Live can reveal.
In a Parliamentary Question, Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin asked the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht about the funding allocated to Waterways Ireland and projects committed to by county.
Minister Josepha Madigan provided information on the capital expenditure by Waterways Ireland to the end of November 2019.
The data revealed that Waterways Ireland capital expenditure in Carlow was €65,152 this year - which was one of the lowest across the whole country.
Check out the table below which shows the top five counties which had the lowest expenditure:
Limerick
€7,085
Offaly
€20,613
Westmeath
€64,445
Carlow
€65,152
Cavan
€76,606
Other counties' expenditure came to:
Dublin
€527,978
Greenway (Dublin/Kildare/Meath/Westmeath/Longford)
€337,127
Galway & Offaly
€2,071,105
Kildare
€171,779
Kildare & Meath
€671,011
Longford
€162,224
Roscommon
€495,175
The body's 2020 commitments will be published in the 2020 Business Plan.
