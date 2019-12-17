Revealed: Waterways Ireland capital expenditure for Carlow one of the lowest in the country

Waterways Ireland capital expenditure for Carlow is one of the lowest across the country, Carlow Live can reveal.

In a Parliamentary Question, Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin asked the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht about the funding allocated to Waterways Ireland and projects committed to by county.

Minister Josepha Madigan provided information on the capital expenditure by Waterways Ireland to the end of November 2019.

The data revealed that Waterways Ireland capital expenditure in Carlow was €65,152 this year - which was one of the lowest across the whole country.

Check out the table below which shows the top five counties which had the lowest expenditure:

Limerick

€7,085

Offaly

€20,613

Westmeath

€64,445

Carlow

€65,152

Cavan

€76,606

Other counties' expenditure came to:

Dublin

€527,978

Greenway (Dublin/Kildare/Meath/Westmeath/Longford)

€337,127

Galway & Offaly

€2,071,105

Kildare

€171,779

Kildare & Meath

€671,011

Longford

€162,224

Roscommon

€495,175

The body's 2020 commitments will be published in the 2020 Business Plan.