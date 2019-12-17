Garda appeal after front window forced open and house ransacked during burglary in Tullow
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Knocknatubrid, Tullow between 4pm on Thursday, December 12 and 4pm on Friday, December 13.
A window at the front of the house was forced open and the house was ransacked.
Nothing was stolen during the incident.
Members of the public are being asked to contact Gardaí in Tullow with any information.
