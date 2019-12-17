Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow on Wednesday

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford‬.

‪Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding.‬

The warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday to 7pm that evening. 

A Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country has been added now as well.

Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110km/h on Wednesday, strongest in coastal areas.