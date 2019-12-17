Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow on Wednesday
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.
Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding.
The warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday to 7pm that evening.
Warnings for wind and rain tomorrow Wednesday 18th December 2019. pic.twitter.com/DwcSkBc2Bp— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 17, 2019
A Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country has been added now as well.
Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110km/h on Wednesday, strongest in coastal areas.
