Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow on Wednesday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford‬.

‪Heavy rain will push northeastwards on Wednesday with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding.‬

The warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday to 7pm that evening.

Warnings for wind and rain tomorrow Wednesday 18th December 2019. pic.twitter.com/DwcSkBc2Bp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 17, 2019

A Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country has been added now as well.

Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110km/h on Wednesday, strongest in coastal areas.