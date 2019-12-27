'Two or three families living in one home,' housing crisis raised at Carlow meeting

"There are two or three families living in one home," claimed Cllr John Cassin as he raised the county's housing crisis at the December meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Cassin said it was "extremely unfair" on the families affected.

He called for the local authority to run a housing pilot project similar to Riverview Close in Carlow Town that might "take the pressure off" housing need in the county.

Cllr Cassin said the Council's pilot project could lead the way to fix the crisis at a national level.