'Is it true?' Questions asked if Council's street sweepers 'in need of constant repair'

Questions have been asked if the Council's street sweepers are "in need of constant repair", according to one local representative.

Cllr Arthur McDonald brought up the issue at the full meeting of the local authority in December and asked: "Is it true?"

A Council official said at this time of year the machines "do clog" and the "brushes do break".

"They do require maintenance and they do breakdown," he said.

In March of this year, Carlow Live revealed that the local authority spends over €100,000 per annum on hiring and maintaining one mechanical street sweeper for the Bagenalstown Municipal District.

In response to a Freedom of Information request by this website, the local authority provided details that there is one hired mechanical sweeper operating in the Bagenalstown Municipal District.

It operates in Bagenalstown five days a week and all villages within the MD area within the month.

The sweeper is hired not purchased and the annual cost of hire of the sweeper is €100,000 and maintenance costs are approximately €10,000 per annum.