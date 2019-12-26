'People taking their life in their own hands,' at pedestrian crossing in Bagenalstown

"The pedestrian crossing at St Brigid's Crescent is a total and utter disaster," Cllr Andy Gladney has said.

Cllr Gladney was speaking at the December meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he said that for people crossing it they are "taking their life in their own hands".

He told area engineer, Jerry Crowley, that "it's not your fault, it's the traffic".

"They're not slowing down. There is a flashing light but motorists don't adhere to it," Cllr Gladney added as he called for extra signage given the costs associated with "red and green lighting".