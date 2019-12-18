UPDATED: Major power outages affecting over 2,000 residents across Carlow this morning
Be advised!
File photo
Major power outages are affecting over 2,000 residents across Carlow this Wednesday morning.
A fault in Tullow is affecting 1,383 residents while a fault in Bagenalstown is affecting 1,022 people.
The ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
The estimated restore time is around noon.
