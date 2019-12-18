Protest to take place in Dublin over Carlow College student facing deportation

A public demonstration is to take place in Dublin on Wednesday over a Carlow College student facing deportation.

Michael Crichton Usiku is a first year Social, Political and Community Studies student at Carlow College, St Patrick's.

During the first week of December, he was furnished with a deportation order, instructing him to leave the country by December 29.

The grounds for this order were for failing to provide college registration letters in June - letters he physically could not own until his registration was confirmed by Carlow College, after the CAO offers issue in August.

Carlow College Students' Union, in conjunction with College staff and students, have rallied together over the last two weeks, calling upon the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, to overturn Michael's order until he can complete his education.

This appeal has so-far gone unheeded.

In protest, Carlow College Students' Union will be conducting a public demonstration outside the Department of Justice and Equality on December 18 at 1pm.

Adam Kane, President of Carlow College Students' Union, said: "We will be joined and supported by our colleagues at the Union of Students in Ireland, and numerous member organisations.

"We would ask that you join us too, and help us keep Michael in Ireland. This is a cross-party issue, one for which we are appealing to all sides of the political spectrum.

"Michael has been resident here on a student visa since 2014, and has been entirely self-financed throughout his college education, never once turning to the government for support.

"He has had the misfortune of attending several colleges that closed during his degree, and wishes to become a community worker, educated by a college that cares.

"By joining us, and standing with Michael, you'll be helping Michael to ultimately help others."