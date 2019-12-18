Weather warning for Carlow extended into Thursday with 40mm of rain expected

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford‬ is in effect until Wednesday evening.

‪Heavy rain will push northeastwards with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected with the risk of localised flooding.‬

The warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday to 7pm that evening.

However, Met Éireann has extended its wind warning for the whole of Ireland.

Southeast winds, later veering southerly will gust 90-110km/h on Wednesday.

Winds will peak on Wednesday evening and and Wednesday night.

Stronger winds are possible in west and southwest coastal areas.

The warning is valid from noon on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday morning.