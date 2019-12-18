Carlow Credit Union issues warning to customers over fraudulent calls offering loans

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Credit Union has issued a warning to its customers over fraudulent calls offering loans.

In a post on social media, they said: "We have been advised that there are fraudulent calls occurring 'Vishing' whereby individuals are receiving calls from people purporting to be from the [Irish League of Credit Unions] offering a loan or from individuals regarding tax back.

"Please be vigilant and inform any vulnerable family or friends."

