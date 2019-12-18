Carlow Credit Union issues warning to customers over fraudulent calls offering loans
WARNING
Be advised!
Carlow Credit Union has issued a warning to its customers over fraudulent calls offering loans.
In a post on social media, they said: "We have been advised that there are fraudulent calls occurring 'Vishing' whereby individuals are receiving calls from people purporting to be from the [Irish League of Credit Unions] offering a loan or from individuals regarding tax back.
"Please be vigilant and inform any vulnerable family or friends."
Be advised!
We have been advised that there are fraudulent calls occurring “Vishing” whereby individuals are receiving calls from people purporting to be from the League offering a loan or from individuals regarding tax back. Please be vigilant and inform any vulnerable family or friends. https://t.co/JrnURTCIKW— Carlow Credit Union (@carlowcu) December 17, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on