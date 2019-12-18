Carlow school installs sensory path to be used by its pupils during movement breaks
Great idea!
CREDIT: St Joseph's Carlow
St Joseph's National School in Carlow Town has installed a sensory path to be used by its pupils during movement breaks.
The school have said: "We recently installed a sensory path in our school to be used by our pupils for movement breaks. Thanks to Springhill Trust for providing funding for the project and teacher Ms Sweeney for sourcing the products.
"Thanks also the staff who helped put down the path!"
