Commercial unit in the thriving village of Ballon in Carlow is available to let for €800 a month
Unit 4, Pier Park, Fenagh Road, Ballon
A commercial unit in the thriving village of Ballon is available to let for €800 a month.
Located on the Fenagh Road, the unit is situated in a small retail park with good access to front and rear and plenty of shared parking space.
Unit 4 has two large display windows on either side of the entrance door. All services are on site and the neighbouring businesses include a hardware store, a hairdressers and beauty salon.
