Commercial unit in the thriving village of Ballon in Carlow is available to let for €800 a month

A commercial unit in the thriving village of Ballon is available to let for €800 a month.

Located on the Fenagh Road, the unit is situated in a small retail park with good access to front and rear and plenty of shared parking space.

Unit 4 has two large display windows on either side of the entrance door. All services are on site and the neighbouring businesses include a hardware store, a hairdressers and beauty salon.

To view the full ad, click here.