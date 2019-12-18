Four men from Dublin have been arrested leaving the scene of a burglary in Carlow Town

Four men and a juvenile have been arrested leaving the scene of a burglary in Carlow Town.

The culprits - who are Dublin based - were arrested on Tuesday evening and are currently detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They are being questioned and an English registered car was also seized and is being technically examined.

Carlow Gardaí have said the arrests are significant in the investigation of burglaries in the Carlow area.