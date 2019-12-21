Council contacts Waterways Ireland about 'collection of rubbish' on the River Barrow

Councillors have hit out at the rubbish after downpours

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

PHOTO: Pat Moore

Carlow County Council has contacted Waterways Ireland about the "collection of rubbish" on the River Barrow during high flows.

 "It's a dirty, filthy habit," Cllr Arthur McDonald said previously as he expressed his anger over people littering on the river.

He has raised concerns over the "amount of cans" gathering at locations like Reas Lough.

The Council have since emailed Waterways Ireland about the collection of the rubbish. 