Awareness campaign needed in Carlow over increase in automatic fire alarm attendances
Carlow Live can reveal
Carlow Fire Services have said that a public awareness campaign is needed over an increase in automatic fire alarm attendances.
The matter is raised in the chief executive's report for November.
The Fire Services note that there has been an increase in the number of attendances at automatic fire alarms.
They say that this will have to be addressed through communication and awareness campaigns with members of the public.
