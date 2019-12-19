UPDATE: Five people arrested in Carlow have been charged and are to appear in court

Five people arrested during an operation in Carlow on December 17 have been charged as part of this investigation.

The five males, four adults and one juvenile, are expected to appear before a sitting of Carlow District Court this morning, December 19 at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

In the course of operational activity undertaken as part of "Operation Thor" by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Emergency Response Unit and Security & Intelligence Section a car was intercepted on Tuesday bearing false registration at Black Bog Road, Carlow.



Five male occupants of the car were arrested and detained in Garda Stations in Kilkenny and Carlow on suspicion of committing burglary.



A high powered car was seized and property believed to be the proceeds of a burglary which was committed a short time earlier was also recovered.

