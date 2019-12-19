My Canine Companion receives €500 donation from Aldi's Hanover Road staff in Carlow

My Canine Companion has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi's Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi's Hanover Road, Carlow store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Maureen and Kelan O'Sullivan of My Canine Companion by Cliona Quirke, Aldi Hanover Road, Carlow's "Charity Champion".

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Mark Brady, store manager at Aldi Hanover Road, said: "Our store team are proud to have chosen My Canine Companion to support.

"The work they do to provide people with disabilities in the local area with trained service dogs makes a huge difference.

"Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution."

Aldi operates four stores in Carlow.