Gusts as high as 91km/h recorded in Carlow as Storm Elsa battered the country overnight
Gusts as high as 91km/h were recorded in Carlow as Storm Elsa battered the country overnight, according to www.carlowweather.com.
The country was hit with power outages as well as reports of trees down and spot flooding in many areas.
Flooding in Salthill in Galway left many cars underwater.
J*sus, it got even worse after that (after the last video I posted). Poor people coming out of the cinema to discover their cars in flooded car park. #StormElsa #Salthill #Galway @endacunningham @declanvarley @deric_tv @villagesalthill pic.twitter.com/EOMyQUljBe— PictureDiaryGalway (@PicDiaryGalway) December 18, 2019
