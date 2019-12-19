Gusts as high as 91km/h recorded in Carlow as Storm Elsa battered the country overnight

Gusts as high as 91km/h were recorded in Carlow as Storm Elsa battered the country overnight, according to www.carlowweather.com

The country was hit with power outages as well as reports of trees down and spot flooding in many areas. 

Flooding in Salthill in Galway left many cars underwater. 

