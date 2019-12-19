Free parenting workshops to be run again by HSE for the community of Carlow

Free parenting workshops are going to be run in the New Year by the HSE for the parents/caregivers of Carlow.

The useful parenting workshops will be running in January and February of 2020 and are all evidence based programmes which are run in the aim of helping families in the Carlow area with prevalent issues and/or problems they may have.

The workshops are at Primary Care, Child Psychology Service, Shamrock Plaza, Green Lane, Carlow.

To register for workshops contact Psychology Admin at 076-108 2013 and leave a message with the name of workshop(s) you are interested in attending along with your full name and contact details.

The workshops are: Parenting Positively, Managing Strong Emotions, Ready, Steady, Relax (Anxiety Management), Managing Mood Difficulties in Children and Adolescences, Understanding and Supporting Children and Young People who self-harm and Supporting children and Adolescents who have experienced trauma.

The first workshop starts on January 15.