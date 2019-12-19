Calling all festival and event organisers in Carlow! The Council wants to hear from you...

Each year Carlow County Council provides funding for festival and event organisers to aid with the development and promotion of events in Carlow.

The purpose of the grant scheme is to help communities and business groups and organisations to fund a diverse range of events that are inclusive and add to the reputational value of the county.

The call includes the Regional Fáilte Ireland funding managed by Carlow County Council.

Application forms and details of the scheme are available on www.localenterpise.ie/carlow and www.carlow.ie

Queries in respect of the scheme can be addressed to Helen Ryan, Economic Development Officer on hryan@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059 912 9783.

There is also a "Walk In" information session at the Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise House, O’Brien Road, Carlow on January 15 from 10am to 4pm.

Closing date for applications is 5pm, Friday, January 31 in 2020.

Late applications will not be considered.