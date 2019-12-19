Christmas story about students' response to Carlow toy appeal will warm your heart

This Christmas story about how students of a Primary School in Carlow responded to a local toy appeal will warm your heart.

A teacher in Nurney National School read an article on Carlow Live about a toy appeal that Carlow Nissan are running until December 21.

The school had planned to do some fundraising for charity in the run up to Christmas and the children loved the idea of helping other local children less fortunate than them.

So, they organized a sponsored read-a-thon and managed to raise €350 - no small feat for a small school like Nurney.

The children then chose toys to suit different ages and in the last few days they in dropped in a total of 19 toys to the toy appeal at Carlow Nissan.

A teacher at the school said: "We're very proud of the girls and boys of Nurney using their love of reading to raise money for children at Christmas."