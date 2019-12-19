Carlow school granted planning permission for a single storey special education room
A Carlow school has been granted conditional planning permission for a single storey special education room.
The Board of Management of St Brigid's National School made the application for alterations and additions to the existing school on Main Street, Clonegal.
The works will consist of a single storey Special Education Teacher (SET) room, internal alterations and all ancillary site works.
Carlow County Council attached fourteen conditions to their decision.
