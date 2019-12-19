Carlow mental health project among those to have been shortlisted for national awards

South East Community Healthcare (HSE) mental health services in Carlow had been among those shortlisted for the recently presented 2019 Irish Healthcare Centre Awards.

Hosted by broadcaster Marty Whelan and with HSE chief executive Paul Reid as keynote speaker at a ceremony in the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin, the Awards provide an opportunity for healthcare centres to showcase their good work to a national audience and be recognised for their achievements, staff excellence and patient care.

The Awards' Healthcare Initiative/Project – Mental Health Care category shortlisted nine entries from around the country, including the Carlow Mental Health Services' "Dolmen Centre and Studio – Promoting social inclusion through art".

Welcoming the national recognition for the work in Carlow, David Heffernan (Head of Service for Mental Health, South East Community Healthcare) said: "Based on the St Dympna’s complex in Carlow, the Dolmen studio and the creative activities going on there for service users (including under the tutelage of Artist in Residence Mary Cassidy) involves those recovering from mental illness to engage in projects.

"This has the double benefit of facilitating those in recovery to create worthwhile art pieces, thus developing their artistic skills, as well as projects where they can engage with the public – such as through the 'Tree for Life' art installation we prepared for Carlow County Library (who themselves promote a health awareness programme on an ongoing basis.

"Such activity at the Dolmen Studio has brought enormous happiness, pride and confidence – together with a great feeling of achievement to each of the 20 artists involved.

"We are delighted that our promotion of social inclusion through art has received this recognition."